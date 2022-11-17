Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($11.75) to GBX 925 ($10.87) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.05) to GBX 780 ($9.17) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,243.17.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of HRGLY opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.