Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,380,933. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.