Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of HALO opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $54.88.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,220,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
