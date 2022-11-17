Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HALO opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $54.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,220,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

