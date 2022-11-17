Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Update

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.32. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.11). The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Stories

