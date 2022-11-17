GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GXO Logistics worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.07. 24,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on GXO. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

