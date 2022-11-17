Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Shares Down 1.2%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

