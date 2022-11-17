Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Down 13.6% in October

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,692 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $58,357.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 556,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,027.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,692 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $58,357.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 556,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,027.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,023 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $35,293.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 564,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,483,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,367 shares of company stock valued at $563,839 in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.29. 374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,907. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $421.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

