Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Down 13.6% in October

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,692 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $58,357.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 556,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,027.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,692 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $58,357.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 556,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,027.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,023 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $35,293.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 564,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,483,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,367 shares of company stock valued at $563,839 in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
