GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. 13,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 143,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTBP. Roth Capital lowered GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on GT Biopharma from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma

About GT Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $730,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 587.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

