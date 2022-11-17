GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. 13,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 143,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on GTBP. Roth Capital lowered GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on GT Biopharma from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
GT Biopharma Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.
About GT Biopharma
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
