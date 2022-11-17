GSK (LON:GSK) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($17.63) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($16.80) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.28) target price on GSK in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.21) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.33) to GBX 1,600 ($18.80) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622 ($19.06).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,349.40 ($15.86) on Wednesday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £54.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,238.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,360.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,554.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.56) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($50,097.30). In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,706.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

