GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 129,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSI Technology in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSIT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 52,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $46.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.70. GSI Technology has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.21.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

