Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

Shares of GROV opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grove Collaborative

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

In other Grove Collaborative news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 330,599 shares of company stock valued at $943,944 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 50.0% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.