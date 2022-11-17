Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $174,958.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $174,958.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $988,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,820 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,065. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 246.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 26.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 2.4 %

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of GO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.76. 49,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.04.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

