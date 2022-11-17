Grin Price Tops $0.0375 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $518,319.39 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

