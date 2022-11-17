Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Cut to “Hold” at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Fearnley Fonds currently has 76.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRGSF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Grieg Seafood ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Grieg Seafood ASA to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of GRGSF opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. Grieg Seafood ASA has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $24.20.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.