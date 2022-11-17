Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GNLN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Greenlane from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,480. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.87). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 64.02% and a negative return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $505,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 950.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

About Greenlane

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

