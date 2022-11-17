Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Update

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GREE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 7.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 217,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Stock Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ GREE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 378,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,457. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.20. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 105.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenidge Generation will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

