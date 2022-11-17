Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Down to $23.79

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $22.77. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 459 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
Green Brick Partners Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.
