Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Down to $23.79

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $22.77. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 459 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 101,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

