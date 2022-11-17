Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €11.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.43) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.20 ($11.55) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GYC stock opened at €10.45 ($10.77) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($17.12) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($20.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.12 and its 200 day moving average is €12.80.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

