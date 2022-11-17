Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Down 8.6% in October

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of GTE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 194,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 144.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

