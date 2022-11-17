GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.30

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from GrainCorp’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
In related news, insider Robert Spurway 11,284 shares of GrainCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th.
GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.
