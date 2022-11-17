Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,030 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($12.34) to GBX 1,030 ($12.10) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GROUF opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grafton Group (GROUF)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.