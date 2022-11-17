Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,030 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($12.34) to GBX 1,030 ($12.10) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GROUF opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

