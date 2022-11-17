Graco (GGG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Graco (NYSE: GGG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2022 – Graco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2022 – Graco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Graco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2022 – Graco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Graco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Graco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,604. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

