Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Update

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,980,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 17,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days.
In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 15.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 2,215,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $15.19.
Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.
