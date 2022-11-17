Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Update

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,980,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 17,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 15.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 1.2 %

GOSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 2,215,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

