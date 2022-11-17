Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes $1.61 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TLT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.21. 1,570,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,827,855. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

