Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $2.72 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVV stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $395.03. The stock had a trading volume of 130,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

