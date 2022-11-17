Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires 400 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 40,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $1,011,972.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,442,990.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,260 shares of company stock valued at $27,760,878. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day moving average of $207.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $448.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

