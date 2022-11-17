Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires 20,000 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 145,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.18. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

