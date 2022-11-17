Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires 150 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,799. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $478.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.98 and a 200-day moving average of $306.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

