Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 309,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,160. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

