Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $78.46. 7,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

