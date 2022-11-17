Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Trading Down 1.7%

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.31. 32,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 40,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.
Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group
Golden Matrix Group Company Profile
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
Further Reading
