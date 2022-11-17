Gode Chain Price Tops $0.0148 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $708,447.64 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

