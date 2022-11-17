GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells $72,130.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

