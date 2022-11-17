GMX (GMX) Price Hits $39.50 on Top Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $39.50 or 0.00238609 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $315.62 million and $23.34 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GMX has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

