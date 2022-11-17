Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 75.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.55. 9,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,582. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $116.56.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $485,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,211 shares of company stock worth $10,216,278 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

