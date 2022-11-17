Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Globant by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 46.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Globant by 17,850.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Globant by 2.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.13.

GLOB traded down $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,972. Globant has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $324.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

