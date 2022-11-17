Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $12.02. 21,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 55,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.
