Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Up 0.4%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.93. 27,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 37,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

