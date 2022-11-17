Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Education ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615. Global X Education ETF has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Education ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.77% of Global X Education ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

