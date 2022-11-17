Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Shares Acquired by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the quarter. Global Self Storage accounts for 1.7% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global Self Storage worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 55.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SELF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.22. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage Company Profile

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,186.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

