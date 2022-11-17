Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.32. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

