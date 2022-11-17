Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 218,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,502. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

