Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 124.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of GLBE traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 86,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

