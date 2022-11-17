GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Issues Earnings Results

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.
GLG Life Tech Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLGLF remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. GLG Life Tech has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
About GLG Life Tech
