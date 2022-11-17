GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Issues Earnings Results

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLGLF remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. GLG Life Tech has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

About GLG Life Tech

(Get Rating)

Read More

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.