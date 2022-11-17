Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at BTIG Research

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,728,436. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,055,724 shares of company stock worth $16,297,925. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460,799 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $52,022,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,185 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.