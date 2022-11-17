Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 208,633 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 208,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $567,481.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,375,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,140,440.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,022,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.