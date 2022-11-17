Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,489 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 530,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after acquiring an additional 113,539 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 369,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 33,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GILD opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

