Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0126

Gifto (GTO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $604,847.02 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00574549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.74 or 0.29920377 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

