GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 3.4 %

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $307.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

