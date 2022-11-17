GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,604,000 after acquiring an additional 299,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 845,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

NYSE FCN opened at $168.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.